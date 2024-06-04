“We can’t run away from them” - Mikey Musumeci on challenges he must face as a martial artist

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci of the United States is always putting his physical and mental abilities to the test, and his latest conquest will really push him to the limit.

Speaking to Jits Magazine in a recent interview, Musumeci talked about taking on bigger and bigger challenges as a martial artist.

'Darth Rigatoni' said:

"We’re all gonna have obstacles in our life, we’re all gonna have hard things and we have to go and overcome them. We can’t run away from them. This obstacle I had was in heavier divisions than my division."

'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci is set to lock horns with IBJJF world champion and longtime rival Gabriel Sousa of Brazil at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The show will air on Friday, June 7th, in U.S. primetime.

Musumeci says he wants to live life with no regrets, and going after the toughest tests in ONE Championship is part of his growth as a fighter.

'Darth Rigatoni' added:

"At the end of the day we only have one life and I wanna look back on my life and be like ‘alright, I challenged myself when I didn’t have to’. That’s what gives me the highs now at this point, I don’t really get highs winning any more."

Mikey Musumeci to go for two-division gold when he takes on Kade Ruotolo at ONE 168: Denver

After Musumeci takes care of business against Sousa at ONE 167 on Prime Video this weekend, 'Darth Rigatoni' will shift his focus to the lightweight division when he challenges fellow American Kade Ruotolo for the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title.

The event broadcasts live from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Friday, September 6th.