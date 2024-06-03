"My whole goal is progress" - Mikey Musumeci ready to showcase his improvements in "great test" against Gabriel Sousa

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci is getting geared up and ready to take on arguably his toughest test in ONE Championship since joining the world's largest martial arts organization in 2022.

Musumeci is scheduled to lock horns with former tormentor, ONE Championship newcomer, and former IBJJF world champion Gabriel Sousa of Brazil, who is the last man to defeat and submit 'Darth Rigatoni'.

Speaking to Jits Magazine in a recent interview, Musumeci says this highly anticipated rematch with Sousa is necessary for him to progress in his career.

'Darth Rigatoni' stated:

"My goal is to have the best Jiu-Jitsu I can have, so Gabriel is a great test for me. Obviously my progress from the last time I fought him until now is what I’m interested in seeing, my whole goal is progress."

'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci of the United States is set to lock horns with Brazil's Gabriel Sousa at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The show will air on Friday, June 7, in U.S. primetime.

Mikey Musumeci says world titles don't matter to him as much anymore: "It’s just me rolling with the top guys"

ONE flyweight submission grappling king 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci is one of the most dominant world champions in jiu-jitsu today. But the 27-year-old admits he doesn't give the belt that much importance at this stage in his career.

'Darth Rigatoni' told Jits Magazine:

"These matches for me, I’ve already won every title I wanted to in Jiu-Jitsu honestly, but for me it’s just me rolling with the top guys and seeing what I have to get better at and keep progressing."