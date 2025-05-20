“He's like a real brother to me” - Prajanchai opens up on his unbreakable bond with fellow ONE world champion Tawanchai

Reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand has a very close relationship with featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai.
And although they are not blood related, Prajanchai says he treats Tawanchai like his actual blood brother.
Speaking on a recent guest appearance on The ONE Podcast, Prajanchai detailed his amazing relationship with his PK Saenchai Muaythaigym teammate.
The champ-champ said:
"I don't talk about this much, and many people don't know that Tawanchai and I aren't actually blood brothers. But he's like a real brother to me."
Prajanchai added:
"When I was fighting five-round Muay Thai, I'd usually be in the main event, and Tawanchai would fight right before me. We'd sit together all the time. He looked up to me and admired my fighting style - I was his idol."
The two now compete together in the world's largest martial arts organization, are two of the most prolific world champions in ONE Championship, and together, they lead a massive Thai contingent on the global stage.
Prajanchai PK Saenchai says ONE Championship is making dreams come true for fighters: "I was excited to join ONE"
Prajanchai PK Saenchai says he is very fortunate to be competing in ONE Championship, home of the world's best strikers. And he is quick to give the promotion its props.
Appearing on The ONE Podcast, he said:
"It was during COVID, which was good timing. After I left the national team, I had two professional boxing fights and won championships in both. I was excited to join ONE. At that time, ONE was already famous in Singapore, though not yet in Thailand. It's every fighter's dream to compete in ONE."
