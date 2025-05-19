  • home icon
“I had tears in my eyes” - Prajanchai recalls life-changing moment when he got signed by ONE Championship

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified May 19, 2025 09:34 GMT
Prajanchai PK Saenchai - Photo by ONE Championship
Prajanchai PK Saenchai - Photo by ONE Championship

Prajanchai PK Saenchai has risen to superstar status as a double champion in ONE Championship. He says he will never forget the moment he signed on to compete in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Speaking as a guest on a recent session of The ONE Podcast, Prajanchai recalled signing the dotted line and changing his life forever.

The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym representative said:

"What made me happy was that from the very beginning, I was offered a contract. I remember I was sitting eating at my chicken coop and they called me saying ONE wanted to sign me. I was so moved that I had tears in my eyes. It felt unreal because it's usually so difficult just to get into ONE, let alone get a contract right away."
Today, Prajanchai is one of the most accomplished fighters in the world, and he reigns supreme over ONE Championship's stacked strawweight division.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai recalls facing legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in ONE debut: "We're from different eras"

Prajanchai PK Saenchai made his ONE Championship debut in July 2021 against none other than former champion and Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

Prajanchai admits it's something he did not expect to happen in his first fight on ONE Championship's global stage. He told The ONE Podcast:

"No, we're from different eras in Thailand. When I found out I was fighting Sam-A, I was shocked. He was still in his prime and a very skilled fighter. But since it was Muay Thai vs Muay Thai, I knew we would both understand the style well. I just focused on training hard and giving an entertaining fight, regardless of whether I won or lost."

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

Edited by Anurag Mitra
