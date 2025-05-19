“I had tears in my eyes” - Prajanchai recalls life-changing moment when he got signed by ONE Championship

Prajanchai PK Saenchai has risen to superstar status as a double champion in ONE Championship. He says he will never forget the moment he signed on to compete in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Speaking as a guest on a recent session of The ONE Podcast, Prajanchai recalled signing the dotted line and changing his life forever.

The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym representative said:

"What made me happy was that from the very beginning, I was offered a contract. I remember I was sitting eating at my chicken coop and they called me saying ONE wanted to sign me. I was so moved that I had tears in my eyes. It felt unreal because it's usually so difficult just to get into ONE, let alone get a contract right away."

Today, Prajanchai is one of the most accomplished fighters in the world, and he reigns supreme over ONE Championship's stacked strawweight division.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai recalls facing legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in ONE debut: "We're from different eras"

Prajanchai PK Saenchai made his ONE Championship debut in July 2021 against none other than former champion and Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

Prajanchai admits it's something he did not expect to happen in his first fight on ONE Championship's global stage. He told The ONE Podcast:

"No, we're from different eras in Thailand. When I found out I was fighting Sam-A, I was shocked. He was still in his prime and a very skilled fighter. But since it was Muay Thai vs Muay Thai, I knew we would both understand the style well. I just focused on training hard and giving an entertaining fight, regardless of whether I won or lost."

