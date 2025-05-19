“Like a complete beginner” - Prajanchai says he was the underdog against experienced kickboxer Jonathan Di Bella

Reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand could not be more proud of his greatest accomplishment in ONE Championship -- beating Jonathan Di Bella to capture the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title and becoming champ-champ in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Prajanchai eked out a close five-round unanimous decision against the Canadian-Italian star at ONE Friday Fights 68 in June of 2024. That victory netted Prajanchai the vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world title, which he added to the Muay Thai version of the golden strap.

Speaking in a recent guest appearance on The ONE Podcast, Prajanchai explained what he was feeling in his fight against Di Bella last year.

The veteran Thai fighter said:

"Yes, currently. How did I feel fighting Di Bella? I was honored because I had only fought in kickboxing rules once before, against Akram Hamidi. I looked up Di Bella's history and found he was ranked around 13th or 14th in the world."

Prajanchai added:

"Where did I come from? I was like a complete beginner, starting from the back of the line, but I got the opportunity to fight against the top fighters."

Prajanchai gives credit to Jonathan Di Bella: "His movement and agility make him hard to hit"

Prajanchai PK Saenchai is not one to withhold praise for an opponent, especially if it's due. The Thai icon says Jonathan Di Bella has been his toughest adversary in ONE Championship yet, and did not fail to give the Canadian-Italian star his flowers.

Prajanchai said on The ONE Podcast:

"Yes, it was difficult. He has incredible speed - his movement and agility make him hard to hit. He's very fast. But I had to find a way to overcome him. I think I won with my punches and knees. I watched tapes of his previous fights and noticed he had never been hit with certain techniques, and he couldn't figure out how to defend against me."

