“He’s literally the only one missing off my list” – Liam Harrison on fighting Seksan down the road

The watching world wants to see Liam Harrison feature in an all-British classic against Jonathan Haggerty.

But after giving it some thought, the legend himself believes there is a better option for him once he settles his next assignment on the global stage of ONE Championship.

‘Hitman’ has eyes on returning to winning ways against John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 18, which emanates live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on January 12.

Once he clears that out of the way, the Leeds striker told the South China Morning Post that he’d be keen on a legend vs. legend affair with Seksan Or Kwanmuang, wherever or whenever it may be.

Liam Harrison said:

“I think if you put me in the same ring [with Seksan] we could create something very special for all the fans. And I’ve fought every single legend of this era, and he's literally the only one missing off my list. So I'd prefer to like, maybe fight Seksan.”

Watch the full interview here:

Liam Harrison-Seksan: Fireworks in the making?

With almost 300 wins in the art of eight limbs between both warriors and a near-identical explosive style, there doesn’t have to be any guesses about how a fight between them will unfold inside the ONE circle.

Call it groundbreaking or an instant classic, there’s no denying that Liam Harrison's style could be the kryptonite that forces ‘The Man Who Yields To No One’ to finally drop his perfect slate under the ONE spotlight.

However, before any talk of that can happen, both superstars need to focus on what’s on the table next.

Liam Harrison can expect a stiff test versus John Lineker’s truck-like punches when they go toe-to-toe inside the Madison Square Garden of the east in January next year.

On the flip side, Seksan returns for his eighth fight of the year versus River Daz at ONE Friday Fights 46, which serves as ONE’s final event of a blockbuster 2023.

The stacked card will be available on the promotion’s YouTube channel or the ONE Super App on December 22.