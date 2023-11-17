ONE Friday Fights 46: Seksan set for eighth fight of the year against River Daz on December 22

Muay Thai veteran and surging ONE Championship superstar Seksan Or Kwanmuang will return for his eighth fight of the year when ONE Friday Fights 46, the promotion’s final event of 2023, descends inside the Thai capital city on December 22.

Set to go down in Asia primetime from the hallowed grounds of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, ‘The Man Who Yields To No One’ will seek to make it a perfect stretch of victories against Australian striking dynamo River Daz in a 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai bout.

Having admitted to calling it time on his career before inking a deal with ONE in a recent interview, the past 12 months have seen a fire being reignited within the multi-time Muay Thai world champion.

In the first quarter of the year, Seksan scored back-to-back victories against a pair of tough challengers in Tyson Harrison and Silviu Vitez, dominating both fights until the final bell.

When he returned at ONE Friday Fights 14 in April, the 34-year-old punched his way to a massive first highlight-reel win against Irish slugger Sean Clancy.

Over the past six months, the Or Kwanmuang affiliate left the revered venue with three additional triumphs before making a statement in his U.S. primetime debut versus Karim Bennoui at ONE Fight Night 16 earlier this month.

With dynamite in his fists and mean power in his legs, Seksan will undoubtedly fancy his chances against Daz when the two go toe-to-toe in the Thai capital.

Daz, who trains out of Fairtex Training Center, will be eager to prove the doubters wrong, though.

The 30-year-old stormed back from an upsetting debut to get his first promotional win against Nonthakit Tor Morsri at ONE Friday Fights 31 in September this year.

He hopes to make it back-to-back wins and make his way to the top of the charts when he returns on December 22.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will be free to watch on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App.