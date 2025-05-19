"He's lying", "Such a duck" - UFC world stunned as Jon Jones speaks about retirement 

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones recently spoke with Fight Nights Global founder Kamil Gadzhiev on FaceTime and hinted at potential retirement from mixed martial arts. Jones' remarks drew heavy criticism from fans, who are eager to see him compete against interim heavyweight kingpin Tom Aspinall.
A UFC heavyweight title unification bout between Jones and Aspinall has been long overdue. The Brit is now the longest holder of an interim belt in the promotion's history, having captured it in 2023 against Sergei Pavlovich.
As of late, UFC CEO Dana White has said that the much-awaited heavyweight clash is in the works. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding when it will happen.
During the call, Gadzhiev jokingly said that 'Bones' still has 10 years left in the sport, to which Jones responded:
"I'm done. I'm done."
Check out Jon Jones' comments below:
Jones' remarks enraged fight fans, who flooded the comments section, criticizing him. One fan wrote:
"He's lying."
Another fan commented:
"Such a duck."
Others wrote:
"Good riddance. Fraud champ. Wanted to fight Derrick Lewis over a real contender."
"Excellent! Now vacate the belt!"
"Dana and Jon have stolen a whole year of Tom's career."
"Like we didn't know🦆."
Check out a few more reactions below:
Jon Jones reveals he informed UFC about his plans long ago
Jon Jones previously hinted at his potential UFC return on social media. Jones shared a post on X, talking about how he is enjoying his time in Thailand, eating good food, and losing weight. A fan commented on the post, suggesting that 'Bones' would have vacated his title long ago if he did want to fight Tom Aspinall.
Jones responded to the fan, claiming that he had informed the UFC of his plans a long time back, and is genuinely surprised that the promotion has not revealed the same to fans. He said:
"Y'all barking up the wrong tree, I told the UFC [about] my plans a long time ago. I have no clue why they haven't shared them with you guys yet."
Check out Jon Jones' comments below: