“He’s managed it all so well” - "Proud brother" Jonathan Haggerty impressed by young Freddie embracing the limelight

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty couldn't be more proud of his little brother, fellow ONE Championship star Freddie Haggerty.

The two English strikers count themselves among the elite in the world's largest martial arts organization. And despite Jonathan being the more accomplished sibling, the 27-year-old says his little bro isn't too far behind.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Haggerty said he is proud of Freddie for what he has accomplished so far and is excited for his sibling's future in the promotion.

'The General' said:

"I’m buzzing for him. He’s taken it so well. He has a lot of pressure on him with the Haggerty surname, there are a lot of expectations. But he’s managed it all so well. I’m so proud of him, seeing him weigh in and do photoshoots and stuff. I look at him as a proud brother, and I can only guide him the best that I can."

Freddie Haggerty will be in big brother Jonathan Haggerty's corner this week when the latter makes his next world title defense.

Jonathan Haggerty to face Chinese standout Wei Rui at ONE 171: Qatar

Jonathan Haggerty will put his ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title on the line against Wei Rui at ONE 171: Qatar, which will broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar this Thursday, Feb. 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on watch.onefc.com. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on Jonathan Haggerty's next fight.

