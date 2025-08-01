"He’s not McGregor" - Arman Tsarukyan unleashes NSFW rant at Ilia Topuria for refusing to fight him

Arman Tsarukyan seems to be growing increasingly frustrated with the UFC lightweight title picture remaining unclear. A recent interview where Ilia Topuria vehemently rejected the idea of defending the UFC lightweight title against him seems to have driven the Russian over the edge.Topuria, a former featherweight champion, claimed the 155-pound strap, scoring a first-round knockout over Charles Oliveira at UFC 317. Ever since, the MMA world has been buzzing over who the Georgian-born Spaniard would take on in his first title defense.While top contenders, including Justin Gaethje, Paddy Pimblett, and Tsarukyan, are seen as potential matchups, the UFC hasn't made any official announcement.Topuria, for one, doesn't seem to like the idea of facing the No.1 container. During a recent interview on the FULL SEND MMA YouTube channel, 'El Matador' stated that he'd rather vacate the title than give 'Ahalkalakets' a title fight opportunity:&quot;I wouldn't give the opportunity to Arman. I'm the world champion. I'm never going to give him a chance to fight for the title. I will be like, 'Listen, if that's the case, take my belt.'&quot;Check out Ilia Topuria's comments on Arman Tsarukyan below:Earlier today, Tsarukyan unleashed an NSFW rant at Topuria, accusing 'El Matador' of ducking him:&quot;Who wants to let Ilia know he’s not McGregor, and that he’s making all the champs look bad. Champs fight the #1 contender, but this is the same guy who thinks he’s the BMF. How do you say 'p***y' in Spanish?&quot;Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEx-UFC fighter slams Ilia Topuria for refusing to fight Arman TsarukyanIt seems it is not only Arman Tsarukyan who was angered by Ilia Topuria's refusal. During a recent segment of Michael Bisping's Believe You Me podcast, co-host and former UFC lightweight Paul Felder went nuclear on the pound-for-pound king.As Felder sees it, champions should not have the luxury of denying the No.1 contenders a title fight. Referring to the comments 'El Matador' made during the FULL SEND MMA interview, he said:&quot;The guy is the No.1 contender, and to say that you'd rather relinquish the belt than fight him is, come on, man, you're getting a bit carried away. We've talked about this before, where these guys, this generation of fighters, when they get to this top position now are so willing to jump around weight classes and try to deny fighting guys. It's not how it f**king works, man. If the guy is No.1 and the UFC says this is the guy [and] you're the champ and you're holding that belt, that's who you fight.&quot;Check out Paul Felder's comments on Arman Tsarukyan being denied the title shot below: