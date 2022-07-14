"He's missing his baby. He's missing his wife. I don't have that" - When an ice-cold Conor McGregor claimed that Jose Aldo's family would be a distraction for him ahead of their fight

An old video of Conor McGregor talking about Jose Aldo has resurfaced. In the clip, the Irishman talks about Aldo missing his family ahead of their fight.

McGregor gave a chilling warning to the then-featherweight champion. The Irish fighter acknowledged that Aldo is a family man and that he respected the Brazilian for that trait. However, 'Notorious' stated that his opponent was missing his family heading into their fight, while he had no distractions. The Irishman said:

"Jose is leaving his wife, and his kid, he's missing his baby. And he's missing his wife. I don't have that, I have this. This is all I wanna do. I feel, I feel better at work. You who what I mean? I would rather be here. So, I respect the fact that he is a family man. But I will send him back to his family."

Watch Conor McGregor talk about Jose Aldo ahead of their fight (video courtesy THE MMA WANNABE on YouTube):

McGregor and Aldo fought at UFC 194 in 2015. 'Notorious' was the interim featherweight champion heading into the contest. Aldo, meanwhile, was a dominant featherweight champion and hadn't lost a fight in a decade.

McGregor shocked the world when he scored a record-breaking 13-second knockout win against Aldo. Already a star, the iconic win transcended the Irishman to the status of a superstar.

Watch McGregor vs. Aldo at UFC 194:

Conor McGregor is back to training MMA

Conor McGregor suffered a gruesome leg break in his last fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The trilogy contest between the duo had an anti-climactic end as the bout was stopped due to McGregor's injury.

Since then, the Irish fighter has gone through rehabilitation. He is finally back to training and is practicing MMA. McGregor recently made a return to SBG Ireland, the gym that has been his home since his professional debut.

Despite his inactivity and recent rocky run, McGregor is hands down the biggest star in the sport of MMA. He is expected to take on yet another top contender when he is back inside the octagon next.

