"He's so much more of a drunk" - Joe Rogan vows to get Bert Kreischer on 'Sober October' trend, comedian responds 

Joe Rogan has vowed to get his friend and fellow comedian Bert Kreischer to stop drinking this October. The month is regularly referred to as 'Sober October' or 'Stoptober', where many people around the world detox their bodies from alcohol.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Rogan admitted that he believes Kreischer has never been more of a drunk than he is now, and wanted to see what he'd be like after a month of being clean:

"We gotta get Burt [Kreischer] on the Sober October train this year. We can't miss this one. He needs to get sober. I want to see. He's so much more of a drunk than he's ever been before."

In the same clip, Kresicher responds with a comedic monologue, comparing someone's first drink to their first kiss:

"I will never quit drinking. I will always make sure I keep my body healthy enough so I can always drink. I love seeing the sunrise with a cocktail, seeing the sunset with a cocktail... I love the moment someone says 'We should get a drink' when you're not supposed to, that feeling, it's like a first kiss."

Joe Rogan reveals why he turned down Donald Trump on his podcast

The Joe Rogan Experience is known for its vast and wide variety of guests. The podcast has featured MMA fighters, scientists, politicians, business tycoons and actors to name a few.

With such a wide network of guests, fans have often wondered why controversial former United States President Donald Trump has never made an appearance.

Trump's brazen approach to the media and controversial views make him a perfect candidate for some, but Rogan has revealed he had the chance to host Trump and turned it down:

"I'm not a Trump supporter in any way, shape, or form," Rogan stated. "I've had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once. I've said no every time. I don't wanna help him. I'm not interested in helping him."

While there have certainly been some controversial moments throughout the show's near 2000 episode span, the UFC color commentator reaffirmed that the whole point of his podcast is to remain as impartial as possible. The 54-year-old felt that Trump appearing on the show may have benfefitted him in some way, which Rogan wanted no part of.

