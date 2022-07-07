Joe Rogan reveals why he refused to have Donald Trump on JRE podcast multiple times

Joe Rogan has revealed why former United States President Donald Trump hasn't been a guest on his show yet.

On a recent episode of Lex Fridman's podcast, the host of the wildly popular The Joe Rogan Experience said he has declined multiple offers to have Trump on his show.

The UFC commentator made it clear that he isn't "in any way, shape, or form" a Trump supporter, adding that he wasn't interested in helping the magnate with his campaign.

"I'm not a Trump supporter in any way, shape, or form," Rogan stated. "I've had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once. I've said no every time. I don't wanna help him. I'm not interested in helping him."

Playing devil's advocate, Fridman said he thinks it's inevitable for Trump to make an appearance on the JRE, believing it will lead to an interesting conversation. Fridman cited Rogan's interview with rapper Kanye West as a conversation Rogan had with someone he didn't necessarily agree with.

However, Rogan explained that West's interview was different because the rapper's success and failure "doesn't change the course of our country."

Rogan’s podcast is currently one of the most popular podcasts worldwide. It was acquired by audio streaming giant Spotify in 2020 for $100 million, and is estimated to have over 10 million listeners per episode.

Joe Rogan believes Donald Trump will rerun for president

Joe Rogan also believes Donald Trump will try to return to the the highest post in the upcoming 2024 election.

The podcast host has also been critical of sitting US President Joe Biden, whom Rogan referred to as a "dead man." With that in mind, Rogan is confident that Trump will try to take Biden on again:

"He's gonna run again. Well, he's running against a dead man, you know what I mean? Biden shakes hands with people who aren't even there when he gets off the stage. I think he's seeing ghosts. You see him on Jimmy Kimmel the other day? He was just rambling. If he was anyone else, if he was a Republican, if he was Donald Trump doing that, every f***ing talk show would be screaming for him to be off the air."

It's no secret that Rogan is also critical of sitting US President Joe Biden. The former Fear Factor host has made fun of the 46th POTUS on his show multiple times.

