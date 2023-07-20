"He's naturally a bigger man" - Jorge Masvidal expects Stipe Miocic to be 'one of the stiffest challenges' for Jon Jones

Jorge Masvidal thinks Stipe Miocic could be the stiffest challenge of Jon Jones’ fighting career so far. The heavyweight title fight will mark Jon Jones’ first title defense since winning the title at UFC 285 in March. It also has far-reaching consequences on both fighters’ legacies. While Jones stands to gain the status of the most accomplished MMA fighter in history, Miocic can cement his legacy as the most successful heavyweight fighter if he can pull off the upset win at UFC 295.

While speaking to MMA Journalist Chamatkar Sandhu on the ‘Smack Talk with Sandhu’ podcast, Jorge Masvidal shared his thoughts on Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic. Masvidal believes that Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic will be one of the best fights in the UFC’s heavyweight division. Gamebred is of the opinion that the former heavyweight king brings a unique set of attributes to the table, which can present a stiff challenge to ‘Bones.’

“He [Stipe] is naturally a bigger man right? And he wrestles. Stipe could wrestle, he’s wrestled Cormier, he’s wrestled with the best of them and he holds his own.”

Although Jon Jones appears to be more skilled in the wrestling department, Jorge Masvidal thinks Stipe Miocic can change the complexion of the fight if he can make it into a striking battle.

“If Stipe’s making him stand, Stipe has got good hands and Jon Jones’ boxing isn’t the best but we’re talking about the elbows, knees, clinching, and kicks! Jon could take anybody out so it’s one of these fights where they both have the strength and they kind of both play into each other because Miocic is not going to be able to take down Jon Jones and control him. He’s not going to be able to out-scramble him most of the time.”

Watch Jorge Masvidal speak about Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic from 31:14 mark of the video below:

Masvidal argued that it’s hard to bet against Jon Jones irrespective of the opponent and weight class. But he agrees that being used to carrying weight can work in favor of Miocic.

“I think it’s going to be the fight of the year,” Jorge Masvidal concluded.

Jorge Masvidal lays out the conditions for coming out of retirement

20 years and 52 fights later, Jorge Masvidal hung up the gloves and called it a career in April 2023. ‘Gamebred’ has been a part of the sport since it struggled to find a footing in the mainstream and emerged to be one of the biggest pay-per-view stars towards the end of his career.

While he has amassed a sizeable fortune and found new opportunities to keep the ball rolling, Masvidal is not completely ruling out a potential return to the UFC octagon in the future. While speaking about the topic with Chamatkar Sandhu, Masvidal laid out the conditions for his return and stated:

“Let’s say the biggest paycheck I’ve ever gotten in my life, multiply that by like 10, and then yeah, who am I to say no to generational wealth?”

As of now, Jorge Masvidal stays retired but continues to train and stay in the gym as a part of his mental health routine. As fight fans, we have to admit that he can still be a great opponent to many elite fighters.