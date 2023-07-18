Three months after retirement, Jorge Masvidal reveals the one scenario which will get him back inside the UFC octagon

Jorge Masvidal recently revealed a scenario in which he would entertain an offer return to the UFC and compete in the octagon.

While speaking to MMA reporter Chamatkar Sandu, Masvidal addressed his retirement from the sport, but noted that he continus to train regularly to stay in shape. He mentioned that feels great and believes that he could get through a training camp and fight again:

"I go into the gym and it's like I do really well sometimes...And I just wanna always stay in shape, stay training, it's part of for my mental health. Could I say that I'm retired for life? I can never say I wouldn't come back since I've been doing this 20 years... I think at some point I will come back, I don't see it anytime soon."

'Gamebred' also brought up that he wouldn't return just for the sake of fighting. He mentioned that the UFC's offer would be a factor in determining whether returning to the octagon would be worth it, saying:

"Let's say the biggest paycheck I've ever gotten in my life, multiply that by like 10 then yeah, who am I to say no to generational wealth? But as of right now for fighting even any of those names that you mentioned, I don't care, bro, I'm alright."

There are plenty of potential opponents should Masvidal come out of retirement, but it appears as though he is content with his decision.

Former UFC heavyweight champions set to headline Jorge Masvidal's bareknuckle MMA event

Jorge Masvidal hasn't had trouble remaining active in combat sports as he has transitioned into being a promoter of his own Gamebred Promotions.

The former 'BMF' title holder has already had a number of big events and will host a rematch between two former UFC heavyweight champions. Former champions Fabricio Werdum and Junior dos Santos are set to clash in a bareknuckle MMA bout on September 8. Their first encounter took place at UFC 90 in 2008, which saw 'Cigano' make a statement in his octagon debut as he defeated Werdum via first-round TKO.

It was an impressive win for dos Santos and earned him a post-fight bonus for Knockout of the Night.

