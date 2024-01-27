"He’s never given ‘AJ’ the credit” - Eddie Hearn responds to Lennox Lewis’ criticism of Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou 

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou are set to do battle in the ring on Mar. 8 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This time last year, no one could have guessed that Ngannou's boxing record would include the two biggest names in heavyweight boxing in his first two professional boxing fights.

'The Predator' took on Tyson Fury in October 2023, with almost no one giving him a chance of upsetting the WBC champion. But after Ngannou's stunning performance against Fury, where he was narrowly defeated via split decision, he will now face Joshua.

Ahead of Fury vs. Ngannou, Eddie Hearn, Joshua's promoter, labeled a potential clash between 'The Predator' and 'AJ' as a "gimmicky fight." But after announcing that a bout between the pair would take place, British heavyweight boxing legend Lennox Lewis has now criticized the fight.

During a recent interview with iFL TV, Hearn responded to the criticism, saying this:

"I just feel like Lennox, and he won't agree with me, he's never given 'AJ' the credit. He came out and said, 'The Ngannou fight, what's the point in that? Eddie Hearn said previously that was a joke fight.' Yeah but [Ngannou] just dropped Tyson Fury, and I thought beat him. But if not, nearly beat him. Do you understand that that now gives him credibility to fight other guys? He's a dangerous dude!"

Listen to Eddie Hearn's comments below (19:50):

Eddie Hearn breaks down the dangers Francis Ngannou presents to Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou are scheduled to headline the boxing event held in Saudi Arabia in March. 'The Predator' appears full of confidence as he shared a definitive prediction ahead of fight night.

Despite Tyson Fury stating that Ngannou gave him "his hardest fight in 10 years," Eddie Hearn was quoted saying that 'The Predator' could still lose to any heavyweight boxer in the top 100, even after their fight.

Ahead of Anthony Joshua's bout with the former UFC champion, Hearn was interviewed by Ariel Helwani, where the Matchroom Boxing chairman broke down the dangers presented by Ngannou. He said this:

"Everyone is gonna play my previous clips [saying] that Francis Ngannou couldn't win an English title, before he fought Tyson Fury. I feel like he's earned that shot, or certainly, to continue at that level. I fancy the fight."

He continued:

"I really believe 'AJ' knocks him out, but it is a dangerous fight. I know that this guy is a big lump that can really punch. And I think he has no fear, which makes him dangerous."

Catch Eddie Hearn's comments below (7:15):