"He's the new Drake" - NFL fans blame Jake Paul for Aaron Rodgers' ankle injury on New York Jets debut

Jake Paul was in attendance for the New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills clash to witness Aaron Rodgers' debut for the Jets. However, the four-time NFL MVP, suffered an early setback as he left the field due to an ankle injury during the first series of the game.

Before the game, Jake Paul and Rodgers exchanged a bro hug, highlighting their camaraderie. Rodgers then took the field, displaying an enthusiasm that resonated with the vibrant atmosphere of being the Jets' quarterback.

Expand Tweet

Rodgers had joined the Jets after a remarkable 18-season stint with the Green Bay Packers, aiming to rejuvenate the fortunes of a team that had struggled to make the playoffs in recent years. Unfortunately, the injury has now raised concerns about his ability to lead the team effectively.

Meanwhile, the NFL community attributed Aaron Rodgers' injury to Jake Paul's presence and interaction with the quarterback. Many drew parallels between 'The Problem Child's presence and the infamous "Drake curse," a phenomenon where various athletes have seemingly fallen victim to misfortune after the Canadian rapper bet on their victories, fueling suspicions of a jinx. One fan wrote:

"The Jake Paul curse."

Another fan wrote:

"The new Drake."

Yet another fan wrote:

"The curse of Paul is real."

In the past, football enthusiasts claimed that Paul's vocal support for Liverpool has brought a "curse" upon the club. They attribute the team's misfortunes in 2022 to YouTuber-turned-boxing-star, who began supporting Liverpool earlier in the year.

Check out some of the best reactions below:

[Via: @SportsCenter on X]

When Jake Paul disclosed his Ayahuasca experience with Aaron Rodgers

Earlier this year, Jake Paul revealed that he and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers shared an ayahuasca experience in Peru. Rodgers had previously discussed how ayahuasca helped him explore self-love and healing.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Paul mentioned that the pair went through the psychedelic experience together during one of Rodgers' trips to Peru. Speaking about the experience, Paul stated:

"Aaron and I were actually together when we did the ayahuasca. He's more publicly known for speaking about it, but I was actually there with him when we did it. We spent the week there doing it. Definitely share that similarity in terms of spirituality and reflecting and going into the deepest parts of the mind. Definitely have been doing some of that."

The ayahuasca experience was part of Paul's recovery from his first boxing loss to Tommy Fury. In the process of seeking clarity for his next career move, Paul made a lot of changes in his camp and personal life, which yielded results in his last boxing outing against former UFC star Nate Diaz.