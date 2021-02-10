'He's new and kind of goofy' - Nate Diaz shares his thoughts on potential UFC rival Michael Chandler

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Nate Diaz shared his thoughts on rivals, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, in addition to his willingness to fight at 170. Another fighter Diaz has also discussed is his potential rival, Michael Chandler.

Nate Diaz admitted that he didn't really know much about Chandler and labeled him as "goofy."

The Stockton-based fighter did give props to Iron for doing his thing and commented on Chandler's Ric Flair-inspired promo after his win over Dan Hooker at UFC 257.

"Chandler, I don't really know much about him. He's new and kind of goofy. Nah, he's cool, he's doing his thing. What did he just do? He did like some WWE sh*t at the end of his fight."

At UFC 257, Michael Chandler marked his UFC debut with a brutal KO win over Dan Hooker. The former Bellator lightweight champion immediately put Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov on notice in his post-fight promo.

Despite an impressive win over The Hangman at UFC 257, Michael Chandler seemingly hasn't done enough to impress UFC's top lightweight Dustin Poirier.

The Diamond has refused to fight the newcomer in a title fight and has instead shifted his focus to possibly fighting Nate Diaz at welterweight, the trilogy with Conor McGregor, or a title fight against Charles Oliveira.

A potential Nate Diaz vs. Michael Chandler fight isn't a possibility at the moment

Nate Diaz has claimed he doesn't want to make his UFC return at lightweight. According to Diaz, the 155-lbs division is dead to him, and he would rather fight at welterweight against either Poirier or Oliveira.

Advertisement

"I did what I set out to do – to come in, knock down the door of the @UFC lightweight division."



Check-in with @MikeChandlerMMA a few weeks after his incredible UFC debut ⤵️:https://t.co/5Yz7Co9W8j — UFC News (@UFCNews) February 8, 2021

Hence, a fight against Michael Chandler is out of the equation for Nate Diaz. Chandler could instead end up sharing the Octagon with former interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje for his next fight.

Based on Diaz's latest comments, he and Michael Chandler crossing paths in the UFC isn't a possibility - at least at this moment. However, the promotion could push for a potential fight and stir the pot between the two.