“He’s the next one to get it for sure” - Jonathan Haggerty acknowledges Nico Carrillo as next in line for title shot

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty sees top contender Nico Carrillo as next in line for a shot at his championship belt, which should be made more significant if it happens in the United Kingdom.

'The General' shared this during his session on the Sky Sports MMA Club podcast, highlighting how the 'King of the North' has put himself in a prime spot to challenge him, with veteran British striker Liam Harrison another strong option.

Jonathan Haggerty, who is also the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion, said:

"There's been talks about a few opponents. Liam Harrison has been in the picture too, but I don't know if he wants to fight me now. I'm in my prime, and I feel like he wants to fight legends now and create a legacy."

He added:

"And there'a also Nico Carrillo. He's No. 1. So after I fight Superlek, he's gonna get it. He's the next one to get it for sure. Anyone, really. But them two are the ones that would be interesting in the U.K. Liam Harrison and Nico."

Jonathan Haggerty is set to defend the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Superlek Kiatmoo9 on Sept. 6 at ONE 168 in Denver, Colorado, U.S.A.

Jonathan Haggerty sees Nico Carrillo a solid threat to his world title

Jonathan Haggerty considers Nico Carrillo a solid threat to his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title, especially with his inherent size advantage over him.

The two have been angled to collide for some time now but nothing concrete has come out of it just yet. But 'The General' said he is open to taking on the challenge of the 'King of the North' but admits it comes with some genuine tests he has to hurdle.

Haggerty shared in an interview with the South China Morning Post earlier this year:

"I feel like he's a weight bully as well, you know. I feel like he will be the toughest test. Well. I'm not too sure because I've stopped most people but yeah we could say he could be the toughest test yeah for sure."

Watch the interview below:

Haggerty became ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion in April last year after he knocked out former divisional king Nong-O Hama. He successfully defended the belt for the first time back in February with a TKO of Brazilian challenger Felipe Lobo.

For his part, Carrillo made his way to the No. 1 contender spot after winning his first three fights in ONE, all by knockout.

