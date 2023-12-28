“Your time is limited” - Nico Carrillo coming after Jonathan Haggerty’s bantamweight Muay Thai throne

Nico Carrillo sent a fiery warning to ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty following his latest win at ONE Friday Fights 46.

On December 22, Carrillo faced the toughest test of his career when he was matched up against former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama. ‘King of the North’ quickly validated his hype with a second-round knockout win, extending his promotional record to 3-0.

Heading into ONE Friday Fights 46, there were calls for Carrillo to be awarded a world title shot with a win against Nong-O. The Scottish 25-year-old didn’t take long to confirm his plans to challenge Haggerty in 2024.

Shortly after leaving the ring, Carrillo was asked how he felt. The rising superstar’s answer was showcased in a short video posted by the promotion on Instagram:

“I’m overwhelmed. I just wanna go home now and spend Christmas with my family. Jonathan Haggerty, your time is limited.”

Watch Carrillo’s reaction directly following his win against Nong-O below:

Nico Carrillo reflects on life-changing accomplishments in 2023

Nico Carrillo made his ONE Championship debut on April 21, defeating Furkan Karabag by third-round knockout. Two months later, ‘King of the North’ returned and secured another KO win against the always dangerous Muangthai PK Saenchai.

Following his impressive win against Nong-O, Carrillo reflected on his accomplishments in 2023 with this message shared on Instagram:

“That wraps up the most successful year of my young career. I signed for @onechampionship and had my first fight in the middle of April, 8 months later I am the #1 bantamweight and next in line for a title. Hard work pays off. The biggest win of my career, anything is possible with belief, even when other dont believe you can you must believe in yourself. Thank you to everyone who played there part in this camp it was truly the hardest ones of my career. Sponsors, team mates , coaches , fiancé. I love yous all❤️ and like I said see you at the top.”

Many people believe Nico Carrillo could have a stylistic advantage against Jonathan Haggerty. With that said, Haggerty was unbeatable in 2023, with two wins against world champions (Nong-O and Fabricio Andrade).

Therefore, it’ll take a gusty effort by Carrillo to dethrone the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing king.