Knockout artist Nico Carrillo says Nong-O Hama was “tougher and more durable” than he anticipated

Scottish sensation Nico Carrillo gave props to defeated opponent Nong-O Hama, particularly on how the latter showed toughness in their featured Muay Thai clash last week in Thailand.

The ‘King of the North’ solidified his standing as a top contender in the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai division by knocking out former longtime division king Nong-O in the second round of their clash at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22.

It did not come easy for Carrillo, 25, as he absorbed some nasty kicks to the legs from the 37-year-old Thai legend early on, but eventually he willed his way to the win by using his reach advantage to the hilt.

He picked things up midway in the second frame when he unleashed a flurry of elbows and punches which Nong-O gallantly endured through before eventually dropping to defeat at the 1:28 mark of the round.

During the post-fight ring interview at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, just as he celebrated the victory, Nico Carrillo also took the opportunity to give his opponent credit for the tough stand he put up.

He said:

“He was tougher and more durable than I expected though. He ate some big shots.”

The win was the third straight for Carrillo after making his promotional debut in April this year.

Nico Carrillo says victory over Nong-O earns him a shot at the world title

Following his impressive second-round KO victory over No. 1 contender Nong-O Hama, it was clear to Nico Carrillo that he deserved a shot at the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title currently held by Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom.

He underscored this during the post-fight in-ring interview, saying that his victory over Nong-O was more than enough reason for ONE Championship to give him a crack at Haggerty and his world title.

The ‘King of the North’ said:

“Test myself against? I just knocked out Nong-O. I don’t need to test myself against anybody. Just give me the title shot now.”

In the lead-up to the Nong-O fight, Carrillo and his team made it known that an all-European clash with Haggerty was a primary motivation for them to come up with a win.

With the victory achieved, they are now out to cash in on their efforts and shoot for greater heights.