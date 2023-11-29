“I would love that fight next” - JP Gallacher says Nico Carrillo poised for world title fight if he beats Nong-O

Nico Carrillo has done the work, and his coach believes the Scottish striker should be fighting for a world title next.

JP Gallacher said his ward is poised for a shot at ONE Championship gold if Carrillo gets past his next assignment.

Carrillo will take on the legendary Nong-O Hama in a bantamweight Muay Thai match at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Gallacher said Carrillo should be next in line to challenge Jonathan Haggerty for either one of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai or kickboxing world titles.

He said:

“So, I believe Nong-O was the champion, Haggerty took the belt off him, and I believe this fight realistically is an eliminator to the gold. So that would be a fight that makes sense, but like if the company wants us to fight somebody else, we will fight whatever else obviously and agree whatever then, you know what I mean? But I think I would love that fight next.”

Nico Carrillo has a stellar professional record of 25-3-1 and is a perfect 2-0 in ONE Championship, with both wins ending via highlight reel knockout.

He sent Furkan Karabag to the shadow realm in ONE Friday Fights debut in April, then followed it up with a second-round finish of Muangthai PK Saenchai at ONE Friday Fights 22 this past June.

Watch Gallacher's interview below:

JP Gallacher says Nico Carrillo can knock Nong-O out

There’s no denying that Nong-O is an absolute legend in the sport of Muay Thai.

The Thai icon is a four-division Lumpinee Stadium world champion, a former Rajadamnern Stadium world champion, and an eight-time ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

Although he’s relinquished the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title to Jonathan Haggerty, Nong-O remains a highly influential figure in the sport.

JP Gallacher, however, believes his student Nico Carrillo has what it takes to replicate the stunning KO finish that Haggerty pulled off against Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 9.

In the same interview with the South China Morning Post, Gallacher said:

“Don't get me wrong, I do believe Nico will knock him out, but that's not me writing Nong-O off at all. I'm fully aware of who Nong-O is, you know. I mean he's like been my idol since I was a young boy. He's beaten absolutely everybody, defended his belt like ten times and he's only lost one fight.”