“Size will definitely be a factor” – Nico Carrillo confident he’ll retain his explosiveness at bantamweight against Nong-O

Coming into ONE Friday Fights 46, Nico Carrillo is confident that he will find the finish in the biggest fight of his career.

Former bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama was on an unstoppable run until Jonathan Haggerty stopped him in the first round earlier this year.

The Scotsman believes he can accomplish a similar feat to ‘The General’ and he’s proven his ability to put opponents away during his back-to-back wins inside the Circle.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Carrillo credited his finishing prowess with his training that he believes puts him ahead of the curve at just 25 years old:

“I believe the size will definitely be a factor, but not only the size, but the strength and the power. And that doesn’t only come from the size of me, this comes from me training specifically, explosively for the last five or six years.”

He added:

“Like I said to you last time, a lot of Thai boxers are only just starting to do it over the last couple of years. I’m well ahead of schedule. I’ve been doing it for so long. That’s why I can make this weight comfortably and that’s why I can be so explosive and powerful at the weight.”

Nico Carrillo looks to capitalize on the flaws he has seen in his opponent’s game

Nico Carrillo will look to use his explosive power to try and exploit some of the weaknesses that he believes he has spotted in Nong-O.

Saying he intends to finish the former bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and actually doing it is a big difference, given the experience that the Thai striker brings to the table.

With a title shot potentially on the line for the victor, this match-up brings huge implications for both men at the top of the bantamweight Muay Thai division.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com on December 22.