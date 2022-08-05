Is Nong-O Gaiyanghadao the most dominant Muay Thai fighter of his era?

ONE Championship’s reigning bantamweight Muay Thai champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao returns on August 26 to face No.5- ranked contender Liam Harrison when the promotion makes its debut on Amazon Prime Video with ONE 160.

Ahead of the highly anticipated Muay Thai clash, ONE Championship shared a highlight reel on their YouTube channel of Nong-O’s unblemished run under the ONE banner.

The caption to the post read as follows:

“ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao has ruled the division with an iron fist since winning the inaugural belt in 2019. Before his next World Title defense against Liam Harrison on August 26, relive the Thai legend's incredible reign of dominance in ONE so far!”

In the co-main event at ONE 160, Nong-O looks to continue his reign of terror over the bantamweight division. The Thai is one of the most dominant Muay Thai practitioners in the world today.

Competing since the age of nine, Nong-O left home at 14 years old to pursue a full-time Muay Thai career in Bangkok, Thailand. With 262 career wins and an undefeated run of 8-0 in the circle, Nong-O has established himself as one of, if not the greatest, Muay Thai competitors of his generation.

Watch the aforementioned video highlights below:

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Rodtang Jitmuangnon could determine the greatest Muay Thai fighter of all time

When you think of a dream matchup in boxing, it would be Mike Tyson vs. Muhammad Ali. In Muay Thai, it’s Nong-O vs. Rodtang.

ONE’s current flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang, like Nong-O, is undefeated under the ONE banner in his chosen discipline. With 10 straight wins, Rodtang has bulldozed through the competition. Should he walk away as the winner of the ongoing ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix, he might have very little left to achieve.

For Rodtang, who has almost cleaned out the flyweight division, a matchup against Nong-O Gaiyanghadao would make a lot of sense.

Assuming both competitors accomplish their assigned tasks over the next few months, a showdown to determine the greatest Muay Thai fighter alive could take place inside the circle.

With 529 combined wins between the two and dueling undefeated streaks, Nong-O vs. Rodtang could star as the main event for any combat sports card in the world. While speaking to ONE Championship, Nong-O addressed the possibility of a clash with Rodtang, saying:

“If I had a chance to confront Rodtang, he would surely be the toughest task for me. But we would have to consider which weight we would fight at. But if it actually happened, I would definitely do my best.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far