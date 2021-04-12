"He's one of the more dangerous middleweights" - Robert Whittaker explains how Kelvin Gastelum is a different fight compared to Paulo Costa

Robert Whittaker believes a change of opponent in the form of Kelvin Gastelum isn't necessarily a tricky proposition for him, but it's definitely a very different assignment. At the upcoming UFC Vegas 24 event, Whittaker will face his former foe Gastelum, who stepped in for the fight after Paulo Costa was forced to withdraw due to illness.

During an interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Robert Whittaker claimed that Gastelum being a southpaw changed the whole game plan for him heading into the fight. Whittaker also realizes that his new opponent is very different in terms of styles and strategies.

Despite Gastelum going through a tough period in recent years, Robert Whittaker knows that the former is still a top-level fighter. The Australian acknowledged that Gastelum is one of the more dangerous fighters at 185.

"I don't think it's more tricky. I think it's different, it is very different. Obviously, he's a southpaw, so it changes the whole game up but also he's a very, very different fight, styles, and strategies, and skillsets. This fight, I have to be smart about it, he's a top level fighter. He's had a rough couple of years but he's a top, top level fighter. I think he's one of the more dangerous middleweights."

Robert Whittaker was scheduled to face Gastelum a few years ago. Hence, The Reaper has a game plan which is still fresh in his mind. Whittaker recently fought Darren Till - another southpaw - and that, in addition to The Reaper's substantial work with other southpaws, has given him confidence while preparing to take on Gastelum.

"You know, fortunately, though, I was scheduled to fight him another time, so we had a game plan from then, still fresh. As well as, I've had heaps of work with southpaws. I fought Till recently, so that just gave me more confidence in preparing for him."

Robert Whittaker will aim to go a step closer to getting a title shot at UFC Vegas 24

Robert Whittaker's UFC return is scheduled for 17th April as part of the UFC Vegas 24 card. The former UFC middleweight champion will headline the event against Kelvin Gastelum in a high-stakes bout in the 185-lbs division.

If Whittaker wins impressively, it's going to be hard for the UFC to deny him a rematch with reigning middleweight king Israel Adesanya.