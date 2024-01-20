"He's the one looking for it" - Teddy Atlas explains why Terence Crawford won't be fazed by Canelo Alvarez's power in potential clash

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford are currently two of the biggest names in boxing. Both men have conquered numerous divisions, with Alvarez holding titles across four weight classes whilst 'Bud' holds titles in three weight divisions.

After making history against Errol Spence Jr. by becoming the first male boxer to become the undisputed champion of two weight classes, Crawford shared his interest in facing the undisputed super middleweight champion.

But Alvarez dismissed the idea, citing the size difference between the pair as the main reason.

Renowned boxing coach and analyst Teddy Atlas has now shared his thoughts on the potential clash between 'Bud' and Alvarez. He believes that Crawford has arguably the sharpest mind in boxing, and the power and size of the Mexican won't intimidate him.

During a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, Atlas said this:

"He's the most composed guy, you don't think he'd be prepared [for the power]? You think it will be a shock to him? You think he'll be, 'Oh my God I didn't realize what I was getting myself into!' That ain't happening with Crawford."

He continued:

"He knows exactly what he's getting himself in to, and why. He's the one looking for it. He doesn't have anybody with a gun behind him saying, 'You've gotta go do this.' He's the one... It's a tremendous challenge, because Canelo Alvarez is a tremendous fighter."

Catch Teddy Atlas' comments below (4:45):

Former world champion doesn't believe Canelo Alvarez could knock out Terence Crawford

Three weight classes currently separate Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford. Despite the super middleweight champion's lack of interest in the bout, the star power of both fighters means that a potential mega-fight cannot be ruled out.

Former world champion Timothy Bradley has now shared his thoughts on the hypothetical matchup. He believes that Alvarez's previous performance, a dominant decision victory over Jermell Charlo, proves that he wouldn't be able to finish Crawford.

Bradley also stated that if 'Bud' can maintain his composure, he has a great chance to out-box Canelo Alvarez. He said this:

"If Canelo couldn't knock out Charlo, do you really think he's gonna knock out Crawford?"

He continued:

"If Crawford can get off... Avoid those big shots, because you see the punches coming. Canelo is so predictable, you know a hook is coming. You know when a right hand is coming... There's a tell with him... Crawford is going to be able to see all of that... If he can not get knocked out, he can out-box Canelo."

Watch the interview below:

Expand Tweet