“He's one of the top fighters in the world” - Prajanchai PK Saenchai says Jonathan Di Bella victory was anything but easy

Two-sport king and newly crowned ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand knows he was in an absolute war after a five-round showdown with former king Jonathan Di Bella.

The two elite strawweights locked horns at ONE Friday Fights 68: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium last Friday, June 28th. Prajanchai, the reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion, emerged victorious by unanimous decision and added the kickboxing gold to his mantle.

It certainly was no walk in the park for Prajanchai, and many fans believe the scores were much closer than what the judges scored it as. Nevertheless, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai gym representative is now a rare double champ.

Trending

However, Prajanchai will be the first to admit it was not smooth sailing against Di Bella by any means.

Speaking to the media at the official ONE Friday Fights 68 post-fight interviews, he gave props to his fallen opponent.

The 29-year-old Thai star stated:

"I think I did well, but maybe not the best, maybe not well enough. Jonathan Di Bella is a very good fighter. He's one of the top fighters in the world. So of course the fight wasn't going to be easy. But I think I did enough. But there's room for improvement, of course."

Prajanchai excited to reign division as two-sport king: "As long as there's an opponent for me, I will accept any fight"

Thai double champ Prajanchai PK Saenchai will not sit and pick and choose his next opponent. The 29-year-old says he is willing to face any and all challengers, as respect to every fighter wanting to challenge him.

He told ONE Championship:

"I would like to not pick and choose which one I would like to defend first because any title would be great. As long as there's an opponent for me, I will accept any fight."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback