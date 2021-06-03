"He's very patient when he fights" - Brad Riddell predicts how Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 goes

UFC lightweight Brad Riddell believes Dustin Poirier will get the job done yet again against Conor McGregor in their trilogy fight at UFC 264 on July 10.

Brad Riddell himself will be taking on Drew Dober in the final preliminary bout of UFC 263 on June 12.

The New Zealander recently appeared in an interview with SB Nation, wherein he was asked who he thinks will win the rubber match between Conor McGregor and Poirier. He said-

"Probably, Dustin. I think, obviously, Conor McGregor is going to make some adjustments, but he doesn't have the best track record for once the fight goes longer. Dustin has a very good track record when the fight goes longer."

Dustin Poirier seems to have a never-ending gas tank. A huge amount of stamina came as an added benefit when 'The Diamond' shifted up to the 155-pound division.

So far, Poirier has had two five-round fights in the lightweight division that went the distance - both of them absolute dogfights.

The first was against Max Holloway, a fight that helped Poirier wrap the interim lightweight title around his waist.

The other fight was his 2020 bout against Brad Riddell's City Kickboxing teammate, Dan Hooker.

The two went absolutely berserk in what was an all-out war. The fight ended in a unanimous decision victory for Poirier. In fact, Poirier said he could go a few more rounds after the fight.

"I'm the f--king champ." *NSFW*



Dustin Poirier talks his talk after beating Dan Hooker#UFCVegas4 pic.twitter.com/bi5U8aXFaG — Bleacher Report MMA (@BR_MMA) June 28, 2020

Brad Riddell's takes from Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2

Brad Riddell believes that Dustin Poirier now has another weapon in his arsenal that will make victory difficult for Conor McGregor. He said-

"...And he [Poirier] has also proven that he's very durable. Like, the Dustin that he is now. McGregor hit him with some pretty clean stuff, and [Poirier] sort of just carries on and shakes it off a little bit and he's patient when he fights. I don't know, man. If it was the old McGregor, it would be a different story. But I just don't see the same hunger and the same tenacity that he used to have in him, anymore."

Poirier seems to possess a chin that is getting tougher to crack as the number of his fights inside the octagon increases - quite the opposite of what's supposed to happen.

In their second fight, Conor McGregor did land some of his textbook strikes by leaning in and catching Poirier clean. But none of those strikes bothered Poirier enough to reconsider his own moves.

Do you think Dustin Poirier will be able to settle the trilogy with his hand raised at the end of the night? Sound off in the comments section!

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.

Edited by Harvey Leonard