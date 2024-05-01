  • home icon
"He's that popular" - Daniel Cormier believes Justin Gaethje is one statement victory away from a UFC lightweight title shot 

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified May 01, 2024 10:30 GMT
Daniel Cormier (right) still believes Justin Gaethje (left) can get a title shot down the line [Images courtesy: @dc_mma on Instagram and Getty]

Daniel Cormier recently shared his thoughts on Justin Gaethje's title hopes following his loss to Max Holloway at UFC 300.

Gaethje was seemingly next in line for a 155-pound title shot before being booked for UFC 300. At the historic pay-per-view, Holloway knocked him out in their BMF title match, putting 'The Highlight' to sleep with a stunning last-second overhand right.

Check out Justin Gaethje getting knocked out by Max Holloway below:

Gaethje's championship aspirations suffered a massive blow with his latest outing, putting him further away from a shot at UFC gold. However, Cormier thinks otherwise.

In a recent Good Guy / Bad Guy episode, Cormier discussed Gaethje's title hopes. 'DC' still believes the 35-year-old can get his hands at the undisputed belt. Using Dustin Poirier, the next title challenger, as an example, the former two-division champion claimed that Gaethje could be just "one win away" from getting a third shot at the undisputed lightweight championship.

''I am always one great win from fighting for a belt. He goes out and knocks out Benoit Saint Denis, Islam doesn't have an opponent. Enters Dustin Poirier. It always works and I believe that Justin Gaethje is in the same situation. Justin Gaethje is one win away from ultimately standing across the octagon from the champion."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below:

Justin Gaethje hopes to work his way back into title contention

On the main card of UFC 300, Justin Gaethje lost the BMF title to Max Holloway in a fifth-round knockout loss. The No.3-ranked lightweight recently revealed his goal of getting back into the title picture despite his latest setback.

In a video that was posted to his YouTube channel, Gaethje said:

"So obviously right now after this fight, don't like losing again. That sucks. My potential to fight for a belt is definitely diminished, however, it's not impossible. I knocked out Dustin Poirier now he's fighting for a belt. You never know what this sport is going to bring so I'm just going to stay healthy and not get too out of shape because at this age I don't want to get too far out of shape."

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments below:

The lightweight title will be contested at UFC 302, with reigning champion Islam Makhachev looking to defend his belt against Dustin Poirier.

