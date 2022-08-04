"He's probably driven more than ever" - UFC lightweight Erick Gonzalez believes Charles Oliveira is being underestimated against Islam Makhachev 

UFC lightweight Erick Gonzalez is convinced that people are underestimating Charles Oliveira ahead of his fight against Islam Makhachev.

Odds for the UFC 280 main event opened with Makhachev as the sizeable betting favorite at -255, leaving the former champion as the +215 underdog.

Check out the tweet below:

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA



Charles Oliveira +215 (43/20)

Islam Makhachev -255 (20/51)



(odds via #UFC280 Here are the opening odds for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev:Charles Oliveira +215 (43/20)Islam Makhachev -255 (20/51)(odds via @betonline_ag Here are the opening odds for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev:Charles Oliveira +215 (43/20)Islam Makhachev -255 (20/51)(odds via @betonline_ag) 🏆 #UFC280 https://t.co/ryqXrYo5ut

During an interview with Andrew Whitelaw of Sportskeeda MMA, Gonzalez was asked if the odds surprised him at all. Gonzalez said they didn't as he has observed people doubting Oliveira's ability to reclaim the belt. The 30-year-old also picked the Brazilian to win in the upcoming title clash:

"Nah, man. Not at all," Gonzalez said. "Considering the way he's been treating these fighters, I'm not very surprised. I do have Oliveira winning that fight, in my opinion. I think he's going to be very underestimated and I think Oliveira will come prepared considering how they took his belt the last time. So he's probably driven more than ever. But it's gonna be a great fight no matter what."

Check out our exclusive interview with Erick Gonzalez:

Oliveira is no longer the UFC lightweight titleholder, but not because he was beaten for it. The Brazilian was stripped of his championship status after he failed to make 155 pounds for his main event bout against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274.

Meanwhile, Gonzalez will look to bounce back from his previous loss as he takes on rising star Terrance McKinney at UFC on ESPN: Hill vs. Santos. The bout will take place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

"I've fought tougher people" - Charles Oliveira on Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira may be coming into the fight as the underdog, but he doesn't seem too worried about Islam Makhachev.

Makhachev was obviously not Oliveira's first choice. The Brazilian once stated that the Dagestani needed another high-profile win to deserve a title fight against him.

But, of course, Makhachev was selected as Oliveira's dance partner for the UFC's mega event in Abu Dhabi. The former champ is now focused on recapturing divisional gold and the goal has remained the same no matter who his opponent is:

"He’s dropping in on a wave, and that's what he’s supposed to do," Oliveira told reporters at the UFC 280 press conference. "But if you’ve seen my record, I’ve fought tougher people, and I’m here to prove that I’ll do it again."

Watch the press conference in the clip below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far