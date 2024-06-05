“He's a professional and has great genes” - Anatoly Malykhin weighs in on young phenom Adrian Lee

Reigning and undisputed ONE heavyweight, light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin will grace Thailand's capital city with his presence when he makes the journey from Phuket to Bangkok this weekend for ONE Championship's latest extravaganza.

ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video goes down at the Impact Arena, and the hard-hitting Russian just could not help but be excited for all the amazing fights.

One fight in particular has caught 'Sladkiy's eye, and that is the highly anticipated pro MMA debut of 18-year-old 'The Phenom' Adrian Lee.

Lee will be taking on Australia's Antonio Mammarella in a three-round lightweight contest.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The show airs Friday, June 7th, on U.S. primetime.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Malykhin was asked what he thought of the pressure that Lee is facing now, and if he thinks the 18-year-old can handle it.

'Sladkiy' said:

"That's a question for him. I think he's a professional and has great genes, with so many champions in his family. I believe he knows how to handle it. His family knows how to handle it."

Adrian Lee looks to close on Antonio Mammarella early: "Fighters in ONE are finishers"

18-year-old phenom Adrian Lee looks to follow in his older siblings' footsteps when he makes his ONE Championship debut at ONE 167 on Prime Video this weekend.

'The Phenom' is looking to take opponent Antonio Mammarella out early and prove that he belongs in the world's largest martial arts organization.

He told ONE Championship:

"You know, I hope to show them that the fighters in ONE are finishers. We go out to put on a show."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event, as it happens.