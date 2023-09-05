"He's a puppet" - Jake and Logan Paul team up to prove they're using Dillon Danis' relentless personal attacks to make money

Few understand the dynamics of social media marketing and publicity better than Logan Paul and his brother Jake Paul. The two internet icons recently weighed in on Dillon Danis' recent trolling and teamed up to explain how his relentless trolling is ultimately profitable for them.

For context, The Maverick is set to welcome Danis to the boxing world on October 14 at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester, England. In the build-up to the fight, 'El Jefe' targeted Paul's fiancee on social media and has been relentlessly attacking her with derogatory tweets.

Given the nature of Danis' trolling, many questioned Logan Paul for maintaining his silence and choosing not to reciprocate in kind. Fans also turned their attention to Jake Paul and criticized 'The Problem Child' for not defending his brother in public.

The Paul brothers recently opened up about the ongoing controversy surrounding their silence. Jake Paul posted a tweet explaining why his brother picked an inactive fighter like Dillon Danis as an opponent and wrote:

"Remember my brother picked this guy for one reason only… Because he craves attention and followers and will do his best to sell the fight, making my brother even wealthier in the process. Hence why Danis has no backend % of the money made. He’s a puppet."

Logan Paul soon followed up and posted a hilarious video of him imitating his younger brother's recent controversial video promoting the Betr sports-betting app. In a video tweeted by Jake, 'The Maverick' can be heard saying:

"I don't think Jake's a bad brother at all. What I do think is that you should go download Betr."

Logan Paul lambasts Dillon Danis for repeated attacks on fiancee

Logan Paul recently sounded off on Dillon Danis for repeatedly targeting his fiancee, Nina Agdal, on social media.

As mentioned, 'El Jefe' has been on a mission to troll Paul by attacking his fiancee's character publically. While many see it as an extreme form of fight promotion, Paul believes Danis is acting out of jealousy.

In a recent interview with DAZN Boxing on YouTube, Logan Paul reacted to several tweets posted by Dillon Danis. During the interactive session, the YouTuber-turned-WWE star saw a tweet where the jiu-jitsu savant photoshopped himself on the IMPAULSIVE Podcast. Reacting to the photo, Paul said:

"He wants to be me so badly. He's photoshopping pictures of my fiancee with him because he reeks of jealousy. But, I don't feel like giving this sc*mbag a platform, especially my platform. I even regret putting him in this position to fight me."

