"He's a racist scumbag. That's the fight" - Ali Abdelaziz confirms Kamaru Usman will take on Colby Covington

Kamaru Usman's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has recently confirmed that the UFC welterweight champion will face Colby Covington in a rematch. This comes after the number one-ranked welterweight has accused the champ of ducking him.

UFC president Dana White has repeatedly stated that Usman and Covington will be running it back for the title. However, the presumed title challenger insists that Usman's camp has been doing everything in its power to avoid him.

Spoken like a true coward who doesn’t want to face the rightful #1 contender. The rankings have chosen and so have the people Marty. Just say the truth: you know you can’t win and you’d rather fight bums like Street Judas for easy pay checks. @USMAN84kg https://t.co/XtQbs5lnFR — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) April 6, 2021

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Abdelaziz dismissed Covington's claims. And to put the arguments to rest, once and for all, he has confirmed that 'Chaos' will indeed get his title shot. The Egyptian-born businessman said:

"Last time they fought [Kamaru Usman] broke his jaw, right? This fight probably, I hope he becomes blind or something happens to him very badly because he's a very bad guy. He's on the same 'piece of shit list' as Conor [McGregor]. They're head-to-head. I think he's a racist scumbag."

Abdelaziz isn't the first person to accuse Covington of being a racist. UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and several colored athletes have previously spoken about the top welterweight contender's comments.

Covington came under fire in 2017 for using racially charged language to talk about his opponent. The American fighter referred to Brazil as "a dump" and called its people "filthy animals" after his fight against Brazilian legend Demian Maia at UFC Fight Night 119.

Ali Abdelaziz believes Kamaru Usman will injure Colby Covington

Kamaru Usman v Colby Covington

Kamaru Usman has previously stated that Colby Covington isn't deserving of another title shot because of his lack of activity. But his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, understands that UFC president Dana White's decision is what matters most.

"Listen, this is the fight. I think Dana White is right. This is the fight. He's the promoter at the end of the day," he said.

And according to Abdelaziz, Usman would be happy to oblige if White wants Covington to start "drinking out of the straw or not walking for a year or two." Finally, the fight manager claimed that Covington is no match for his client, who he believes is the best MMA fighter in the world today.

"At the end of the day, listen, [Colby Covington is] a decent fighter. He's not a great fighter. He's gonna be there hanging around but I believe Usman will hurt him really, really badly. Listen, Kamaru Usman is the pound-for-pound greatest fighter in the world today," Abdelaziz said.

Watch the full interview below:

