"He's the real black diamond" - Kamaru Usman's manager makes bold claim following UFC Atlanta domination 

Kamaru Usman made a comeback at UFC Atlanta, ending a three-fight losing streak. His impressive performance brought praise from many, including his manager, Ali Abdelaziz.

Usman beat Joaquin Buckley by unanimous decision in his return to the UFC after nearly a year and a half. Ahead of the fight, Buckley had confidently claimed that he would easily defeat the former UFC welterweight champion. However, the fight did not go as he had expected.

In a post on his X account, Abdelaziz acknowledged Usman's performance while delivering a reality check to 'New Mansa', writing:

"Buckley said a lot of things, and he should have. And a lot of people believed him, but when the room gets hot, a lot of people melt. One thing I know about @USMAN84kg, when the heat comes, he ices everyone around him. He’s the real black diamond."

Joaquin Buckley issues statement following Kamaru Usman loss

Joaquin Buckley was hopeful about ranking as a top contender with a victory over Kamaru Usman. Although he struggled to counter Usman throughout most of the rounds, Buckley holds no grudges against the former UFC welterweight champion.

In an Instagram post, 'New Mansa' reflected on his loss and expressed admiration for Usman, saying:

"Look, Atlanta was good to us, baby. We sold out the arena. It was a major opportunity for me to go out there and show up and show out. I truly believe I did that. Especially in the fifth round, we had Usman backing up, trying to get those takedowns. We stuffed everyone. But don’t get it twisted. Even though my hand was not raised, I still feel victorious."

He added:

"But still, shout out to Kamaru Usman. You are truly a legend, you are truly a GOAT. Thank you for the opportunity, for allowing me to be able to step into the octagon with you, and grace me with your presence.''

