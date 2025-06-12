“He’s really fast” - Aliff dissects two-sport king Prajanchai’s strengths ahead of potential showdown

Aliff Sor Dechapan might have to channel his inner speedster when he potentially collides with Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

The Thai-Malaysian sensation solidified his case for a shot at the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title when he dominated Elhmehdi El Jamari for the unanimous decision win at ONE Fight Night 32 this past weekend at Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with Astro Arena, Aliff listed down the ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion's greatest weapons between the ropes.

Aliff noted that Prajanchai trumps him in terms of experience, and that the two-sport king can go from zero to a hundred miles an hour instantly.

He said:

"Prajanchai’s advantage over me is his speed. He’s really fast. Besides that, his age, experience, and everything else are his advantages."

Aliff is one of the fastest rising stars in ONE Championship, and he bumped his winning streak to four straight fights after putting El Jamari to school in their Bangkok duel.

At 5-foot-10, Aliff is a nightmare with his piston-like jabs and gut-wrenching teeps that hit his opponents with surgical precision between the ropes.

Although he's established himself as a worthy contender for the gold, Aliff has yet to meet a fighter of Prajanchai's caliber.

Prajanchai is one of this generation's greatest fighters and is poised to become an all-time great when he retires in the future.

The 30-year-old has an astounding professional record of 344-52-3, and is 7-1 in ONE Championship.

Prajanchai was also a three-time Rajadamnern Stadium and two-time Lumpinee Stadium world champion before joining ONE Championship in 2021.

Upon joining the global promotion, Prajanchai elevated his status to a new level, taking the ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles.

Aliff says he'll push himself to his limits in possible world title challenge against Prajanchai

Aliff Sor Dechapan has solidified himself as one of the best young stars of the era, but he's now destined for a shot at glory against a future all-time great.

The 22-year-old could be set for a match against two-sport king Prajanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title later this year.

In the same interview with Astro Arena, Aliff said he'll have to exceed his current form if he wants to break Prajanchai.

"To fight Prajanchai, I will have to train ten times harder. It won't be easy," he said.

