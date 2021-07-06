"He's very sensitive" - Chael Sonnen sends a message to Jon Jones after 'Bones' blocked him on Twitter

Chael Sonnen has sent a message to Jon Jones after ‘Bones’ blocked him on Twitter. Sonnen tweeted:

“Uncle Chael - 1 Jon Jones - 0”

The statement was attached to a tweet featuring a video of Chael Sonnen speaking about being blocked on Twitter by Jon Jones. The video also saw Sonnen suggest 'Bones' fight former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic next.

On ESPN’s “The Chael Sonnen Show with Jorge Sedano,” Sonnen and Sedano addressed the UFC veteran’s recent social media battle against Jon Jones. 'The American Gangster' said:

“Look, if I were Jon, I’d start looking for something else to do. I think that’s more tactical. I don’t mean a different sport. I mean Stipe Miocic. I spoke with Stipe’s wife, by the way, who helps to manage his career and obviously knows what he’s got going on. And she said, ‘Look, we’re hearing Jon Jones. And we’re all for it. We’re starting to prepare in that direction’."

"Now, the information I’m giving you is about two months old, but I think that idea is looking better and better. As human beings, we don’t get better at something by not doing it. It has been a meaningful amount of time since Jon has done this last. He’s changing his physiology, which is an experiment, at best. And now, he’s kicking the can another year, in largely the prime of his career? Look, he’s gotta figure this out. I think Stipe is the answer for Jon Jones.”

Jorge Sedano asked Chael Sonnen why Jones had blocked him on Twitter. Sonnen responded by saying:

“He blocked me. He’s very sensitive. Look, I’m not the only one who’s been blocked by Jon Jones. When I go after Jon though, Jorge, and keep this just between you and I, okay? – I’m what the kids call a ‘troll’. I‘m not being sincere. I’m out there trying to agitate the champion of the world. Jon and I aren’t on a level playing field. Jon’s up here. I mean, it’s just one of these things, where I really didn’t know I could be so effective at hurting his feelings. And my evil side took a real pleasure from this.” (*Video courtesy: Chael Sonnen Twitter; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Chael Sonnen posted a separate video about the matter on his YouTube channel as well. In an episode of Beyond the Fight on his YouTube channel, Sonnen talked about being blocked by Jon Jones on Twitter.

Watch the video below:

Could Jon Jones take Chael Sonnen’s advice and fight Stipe Miocic?

The consensus is that it’s unlikely Jon Jones will fight Stipe Miocic anytime soon. 'Bones' recently confirmed via social media that he’d likely return to the octagon no sooner than 2022.

Jon Jones is a former UFC light heavyweight champion who’s widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. He was expected to make his heavyweight debut against reigning UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

However, 'Bones' has been involved in a dispute with the UFC over his remuneration for the title fight against Ngannou. Resultantly, Ngannou was later expected to defend his title against Derrick Lewis next.

This swiftly changed, however, and the UFC recently booked an interim UFC heavyweight title fight between Lewis and Ciryl Gane. 'The Black Beast' and 'Bon Gamin' will fight one another at UFC 265 on August 7th, 2021.

Honestly I feel like the only people that it benefits, me jumping in their early are the other heavy weights. The way I’m training, I’m gonna be a real problem this time next year. I’m comfortable enough to wait and that’s exactly what I’ll do — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 25, 2021

