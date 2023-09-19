“He’s not shy to trade” – Rodtang says Superlek developed a more aggressive style in ONE

Rodtang Jitmuangnon will come prepared in every area when he defends his flyweight Muay Thai world title against Superlek Kiatmoo9 this Friday, September 22.

Having witnessed his countryman’s string of dominant wins over the past 16 months, the longtime divisional king isn’t going to let a massive opportunity slip past him in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In particular, Rodtang points to ‘The Kicking Machine’s’ destruction of Nabil Anane at ONE Friday Fights 22, as proof that he has what it takes to switch his more traditional Muay Femur approach to that of a Muay Mat.

Speaking to ONE Championship, ‘The Iron Man’ said:

“I think Superlek has shown good development. As in his [knockout win over] Nabil Anane, you can see he can fight in an aggressive style and that he’s not shy to trade.”

After claiming the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title with a dominant showing over Spanish star Daniel Puertas at ONE Fight Night 6 in January and defending it versus Danial Williams in March, the Kiatmoo9 Gym athlete turned his attention to ‘the art of eight limbs'.

It didn’t take him long to leave a lasting impression as he ravaged Anane with one attack after another before folding him in half with a stinging straight right at 2:03 of the opening stanza.

A couple of weeks later, Superlek returned to the global stage with another massive knockout against Tagir Khalilov to seal his spot as the contender for Rodtang’s throne.

That fight will go down at ONE Friday Fights 34 inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium on September 22. Fans eager to catch this firefight can do so via the ONE Super App or the promotion’s official YouTube channel.