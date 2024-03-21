"He's a smart fighter" - Regian Eersel praises ONE Fight Night 21 challenger Alexis Nicolas' analytical approach to combat

Reigning undisputed ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel thinks highly of his upcoming opponent, 25-year-old Alexis Nicolas of France.

The two are set to lock horns for Eersel's kickboxing strap at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, April 5.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, 'The Immortal' had nothing but praise for his next challenger.

'The Immortal' said:

"I was watching live when he had his first fight for ONE. He's a smart fighter, good with his kicks, and he throws good combinations."

Eersel is chomping at the bits to make his much-awaited return to action this year after becoming a two-sport world champion in 2023. Needless to say, the Eersel vs. Nicolas showdown next month should be one for the books.

ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video is available to watch for fans in the United States and Canada absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Regian Eersel banking on veteran experience to defeat younger foe: "I think he will struggle with that"

31-year-old Regian Eersel believes he has more than enough to defeat upcoming challenger 'Barboza' Alexis Nicolas at ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video early next month.

With six years on his younger adversary, Eersel believes those six years give him a distinct experience advantage and that his opponent will not know what to do in critical junctures of action.

'The Immortal' told ONE Championship:

"My biggest advantage I think is my experience. My pressure going forward, and my aggression -- I think he will struggle with that."