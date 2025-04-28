"He's a sneaky striker" - Fans feel Kongthoranee's sublime finishing power in his highlight-reel KOs ahead of ONE Fight Night 31

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai has become a certified fan-favorite, thanks to his all-action style and killer instinct every time he steps inside the ring.
Since joining ONE Championship, he has racked up three jaw-dropping knockouts. And to crank up the anticipation for his next outing, the world's largest martial arts organization has released a compilation of his most explosive finishes.
Check out the carousel of clips on Instagram below:
This left fans in the comment section eager to see more of Kongthoranee in action:
So far, the most memorable conquest on Kongthoranee's highlight reel of knockouts under the promotion's banner was when he thwarted Parsa Aminpour with a hard elbow in the third round of their flyweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Friday Fights 43 in December 2023.
Kongthoranee guns for decisive win in rematch vs. Nong-O Hama
Kongthoranee Sor Sommai has one goal in mind when he runs it back with former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, May 2.
Given how tightly contested their initial encounter transpired this past February, the No. 3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender seeks to win it this time around without the aid of the judges' scorecards — something that he hasn't done since his one-strike knockout of Parsa Aminpour.
In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Kongthoranee said:
"I was happy with my performance in the first fight, but others may have some doubts, so this time I will make it clear."
ONE Fight Night 31 will emanate live from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and this U.S. primetime extravaganza will air for free in North America on Prime Video.