“He’s not someone you should look over” – Lito Adiwang wary of ‘dangerous’ Danial Williams ahead of ONE Fight Night 19 clash

Rising ONE strawweight contender Lito Adiwang knows better than to underestimate one of the most dangerous combat sports fighters in the world.

The Soma Fight Club representative is set to face striking specialist ‘Mini-T’ Danial Williams in a strawweight MMA bout on February 16 at ONE Fight Night 19. We’ve seen some of the finest striking events take place inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, so you can bet that this one will be no different.

Coming up against the Perth native, Adiwang expects nothing but the best version of Williams to appear that night. Over the course of his career, ‘Mini-T’ has proven to be a high-octane performer, which Adiwang hopes to match inside the ring.

Speaking to the Manila Standard, ‘Thunder Kid’ shared the following thoughts about his foe:

“He’s [Danial Williams] dangerous. He’s not someone you should look over. I just need to overcome that, be confident.”

Lito Adiwang is also a fighter Williams shouldn’t look over. The former Wushu champion has been able to transfer the skills he learned from his former gym at Team Lakay into Soma Fight Club, to produce two-straight wins over Adrian Mattheis via knockout, and Jeremy Miado by unanimous decision.

After dominating his last performance, Adiwang will rely on his skills as a finisher to defeat one of the biggest names in ONE Championship.

Lito Adiwang feels like he’s back on track following a bad ACL injury

Lito Adiwang nearly didn’t make it back inside the MMA ring after suffering a horrific ACL injury eight minutes into his fight with Jeremy Miado in March 2022.

He was so severely injured that it took 18 long months to recover. For some, an injury like that could end a career but Lito Adiwang was so convinced he could push himself through, that he did what he could to keep his dreams alive.

Speaking to ONE, the Filipino stalwart further explained:

“I kept chasing my dream. I kept working, recovering. Now let’s see how far I’ll end up but I’ll fight for my dream and now I’m getting back [on track].”

Watch Lito Adiwang look for his third straight win at ONE Fight Night 19, which airs live on US Primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America