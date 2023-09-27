“He’s star struck” - Canelo Alvarez’s intense face-off with Jermell Charlo has fans convinced of fight outcome

Canelo Alvarez is set to put his undisputed super middleweight title on the line against Jermell Charlo. The historic four-belt vs. four-belt clash is scheduled on September 30 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Before their headline fight, the two boxers locked eyes at the press conference on Wednesday, exuding a sense of composure and determination as they prepared for their upcoming showdown in a few days.

Check out the face-off video below:

The face-off between Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo Charlo triggered diverse responses from fans, with many confidently speculating on the fight's result.

One fan wrote:

"Charlo not that big after all, Canelo by brutal KO"

Another wrote:

"Jermell is in it for a pay day Canelo by Stoppage"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Charlo looking like he just want that check. I hope I’m wrong but if we see Canelo annihilate him then I know I wasn’t bugging."

"he’s star struck, Canelo KO incoming"

"If Charlo doesn’t float like a butterfly and sting like a bee — it’s curtains."

"Jermell charlo for KO in 10 🙏"

"Anyone picking Charlo don’t know what they’re looking at"

Teddy Atlas predicts Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo

Teddy Atlas anticipates a closely contested and possibly contentious match in Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo.

During a recent episode of The Fight With Teddy Atlas, the experienced coach and analyst provided insights into the bout. Atlas mentioned that there's a strong chance Canelo could secure a victory by stoppage, but he's uncertain if it will play out exactly that way:

"I think it’ll wind up going to the scorecards. Canelo is a pretty good puncher, could he catch him and knock him out? Yeah, that’s always a possibility. But that aside, I’m going to say it’ll be a tight fight that goes the distance. It could maybe be a fight where Canelo needs his 'friends.' Anyone who says he doesn’t have friends in this business, you’re naive. If he needs that protection, he’ll probably get it in a close fight. It’ll go his way."

Check out Atlas' comments below (from 1:40:00):