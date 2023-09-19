"Is he taking Francis Ngannou seriously?" Boxing great Teddy Atlas feels Tyson Fury 'might have a problem' with former UFC champ

The stage is set for former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou to step into the boxing ring against the reigning world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury. This epic encounter is scheduled for October 28 in the vibrant city of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and promises to be a spectacle like no other.

Teddy Atlas, renowned for his astute boxing insights, shared his perspective on this intriguing matchup during a recent episode of 'THE FIGHT' podcast. Atlas's analysis underscored the significance of Ngannou's most potent weapon, his power, as he remarked:

"As I have said many times, Ngannou has one thing that could erase many, many mistakes, many shortcomings... and that's power. One thing Ngannou has he's got power. And that's a great eraser as I said... can makeup for lighter shortcomings in one quick instance... Is he [Tyson Fury] taking the Ngannou fight seriously? because i''ll tell you the truth, if he's not, he [Fury] might have a problem."

Check out Teddy Atlas' comments below:

This clash marks Francis Ngannou's professional boxing debut following his departure from the UFC earlier this year. He has also signed a significant deal with the Professional Fighters League (PFL), which not only secured his place in the world of professional boxing but also granted him a prominent role within the PFL organization.

Tyson Fury remarks on Francis Ngannou's training camp with boxing legend Mike Tyson

As Francis Ngannou gears up for his foray into the sweet science, he has enlisted the help of none other than the legendary pugilist Mike Tyson. Tyson has been an integral part of Ngannou's training camp as he prepares to face off against the formidable 'Gypsy King,' Tyson Fury.

However, Tyson Fury himself seems to have mixed feelings about this collaboration. The British boxing sensation didn't mince words when he shared his thoughts, stating:

"I think that it's sad, actually. The man that I am named after, a legend, has to go against me and then come out as a loser, having lost to a man who was named after him. I think that it's sad, and I think that he should be in my corner, not the opposing corner, but business is business, and I understand that it's strictly business."

Check out Tyson Fury's comments below [04:35 mark]: