Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo fight purse: How much is 'Saul' set to earn from the boxing bout?

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo is set with undisputed status on the line. This fight is poised to make a lot of money for both fighters.

The Mexican is one of, if not the biggest draw in boxing currently and sells out stadiums every time he fights. Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo will take place on September 30 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, where his middleweight titles will be on the line. The fight has been a long time coming, and there has been a lot of hype around it, which means more money for the fighters.

According to Marca, via Celebrity Net Worth, Saul Alvarez is set to earn around $50 million from this fight. Although this number is just speculation, the total purse is calculated based on PPVs sold, ticket sales, broadcasting rights, and advertising of the fight. This fight is part of the multi-million dollar deal that the Canelo Alvarez signed with the Premier Boxing Champions (PBC).

The deal will see him earn $100 million for three fights with PBC. The deal has made him one of the richest athletes in the world. Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo has been widely advertised as the toughest test of Charlo's career and another milestone in Alvarez's.

Oscar De La Hoya gives his prediction for Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo

Oscar De La Hoya has made his prediction for Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo. The Mexican is the clear favorite going into the fight, as Charlo will move up two weight divisions to fight him. De La Hoya has his money on his fellow Mexican but believes Alvarez is very flat-footed and heavy inside the ring:

"So Canelo, obviously he's very flat-footed, heavy inside the ring, he literally walks like he has quicksand on his feet. But I think that if he throws those big bombs on Charlo, his arms, obviously, during the rounds his arms will come down and in the later rounds Canelo will chop him down and eventually maybe stop him."

He added:

"But if Charlo, keeps his jab......and throws combinations and moves....he can give Canelo a lot of trouble."

Oscar De La Hoya believes the fight will be an easy win for Canelo Alvarez if Jermell Charlo gets into a slugfest with him. However, if the American fights like Dmitry Bivol did, sticking the jab and moving, he can perform masterfully against Alvarez.