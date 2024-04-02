“He’s still gonna have that punch” - ONE world champion Jonathan Di Bella expects Mike Tyson to wipe out Jake Paul

ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella has given out his thoughts and pick for the upcoming boxing match between internet personality Jake Paul and former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson on July 20.

Di Bella revelaed that he will be riding with Tyson over Paul, explaining why during his recent appearance on the Calf Kick Sports' YouTube channel:

"Mike Tyson all day. He's getting him. Yeah I can't say no to Mike. Doesn't matter what age, he's still gonna have that punch."

See the interview below:

The Canadian-Italian star's pick is understandable. During Tyson's professional career, he was able to send 44 of his 50 opponents to sleep.

On the other hand, Paul has only competed in 10 boxing matches, winning nine of them and dropping the other. Among these wins, he was able to score six stoppages.

One big factor coming into this fight is the fact that 'The Problem Child' is 30 years younger than 'Iron Mike', giving him all the youth advantage. Additionally, he will enjoy an additional three inches of height advantage against the feared knockout artist.

Jonathan Di Bella preparing for his own fight on April 5 at ONE Friday Fights 58

Jonathan Di Bella is in the last phase of his preparation for his upcoming world title defense against Prajanchai PK Saenchai on April 5, as they will serve as the co-main event feature of the loaded ONE Friday Fights 58.

The Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will play host to Jonathan Di Bella's second world title defense and spoil the dream of the Thai star to become a two-sport world champion in front of his beloved conpatriots.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will be available on global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com in Asia primetime on April 5.

