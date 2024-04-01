"Underdog" Jonathan Di Bella ready to "shock the world" vs. hometown hero Prajanchai at ONE Friday Fights 58

Reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella thinks of himself as the underdog heading into his fight with Prajanchai PK Saenchai, where he will put his 26-pound golden belt on the line for the second time.

Di Bella vs. Prajanchai will serve as the co-main event of the loaded ONE Friday Fights 58 card on April 5, which goes down inside the Madison Square Garden of the East, the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The defending world champion recently appeared on the South China Morning Post's YouTube channel, where he talked about his mindset and his grand plan heading into the massive clash.

The Canadian-Italian striking maestro said:

"So yeah, I think, I believe I'm the underdog in this fight but yeah, I'm going to go in and shock the world."

See the full interview below:

Jonathan Di Bella looks to secure his second championship defense after fending off the challenge from Danial Williams during their bout at ONE Fight Night 15 with a unanimous decision nod from the judges.

But this time, he will be in front of a hostile environment as the packed crowd inside the stadium is expected to cheer on their hometown bet, who seeks two-sport world title supremacy.

Jonathan Di Bella states that he doesn't care about his record and wants all the hard fights

Since becoming a professional athlete, Jonathan Di Bella has fought the best possible opponents that he could have faced because he said that he doesn't want to fill his record with "easy fights."

Furthermore, he elaborated that he is not protecting his immaculate record and instead wants to be pitted among the best challengers to cement his legacy as one of the best pure strikers in combat sports history.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms on April 5. Check your local listing for more details.