  • “He’s not as strong a wrestler as they think” - Mansur Malachiev raring to hit the mats with Jarred Brooks at ONE Fight Night 36

"He's not as strong a wrestler as they think" - Mansur Malachiev raring to hit the mats with Jarred Brooks at ONE Fight Night 36

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Oct 02, 2025 11:54 GMT
Mansur Malachiev - Photo by ONE Championship
Mansur Malachiev - Photo by ONE Championship

Second-ranked ONE Championship flyweight MMA contender Mansur Malachiev of Russia can’t wait to finally get his hands on former divisional king ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks, as the two are ready to lock horns this weekend.

Malachiev and Brooks have gone back and forth on social media dating back months, but now they are going to settle their beef in the ring.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Malachiev talked about testing himself on the mats with Brooks.

The Russian star told the world’s largest martial arts organization:

“I’ll tell the fans: in the fight with me, they’ll see that he’s not as strong a wrestler as they think.”

Malachiev is known for his grappling prowess. Meanwhile, Brooks is an all-American wrestler who knows his way on the canvas. This should be an interesting matchup between capable grapplers.

Malachiev wants to keep things respectful; however, in the lead-up. And he says he is looking to do his talking in the ring. He added:

“I’m trying my best to keep my emotions in check, because in Dagestan [Russia], we’re taught to respect everyone. But this is sport, and I like to prove everything in the (ring), not talk outside.”
Needless to say, fans can’t wait to see Mansur Malachiev and Jarred Brooks square off in the ONE Championship ring.

Where and how to watch Mansur Malachiev vs. Jarred Brooks

Mansur Malachiev of Russia is set to face ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks of the United States in a three-round MMA matchup that will take place at flyweight.

It is Malachiev’s first fight in the weight class, while for Brooks, it is his second.

The two throw down at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, October 3, from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

