“He's stubborn as well” – Jonathan Haggerty understands Fabricio Andrade’s desire to get back at him after devastating KO loss

It’s not all bad blood between reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty and former adversary, ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade.

In fact, the brash two-sport ONE world champion said recently that he empathizes with his Brazilian rival, and completely understands where he’s coming from.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Haggerty said he gets Andrade and why ‘Wonder Boy’ still wants to see him in the ring despite a harrowing knockout loss.

‘The General’ said:

“He's a fighter, you know. He's got something to prove and I feel like he's a little bit stubborn as well, especially now that I’ve knocked him out in stand-up and kickboxing.”

Haggerty and Andrade locked horns in the main event at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video last November 2023. ‘The General’ dominated ‘Wonder Boy’ across two rounds to win via knockout and become the reigning two-sport king.

Needless to say, it wouldn’t be a shock if we see Haggerty and Andrade run it back one day in the ONE Championship ring.

‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty returns to Muay Thai to defend ONE Championship gold against Fabricio Andrade’s teammate

Fans won’t have to wait long to see ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty back in action.

The two-sport king returns to defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against no.4-ranked contender and Fabricio Andrade’s teammate at Tiger Muay Thai, ‘Demolition Man’ Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, February 16th.

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.