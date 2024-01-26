“I can't make those mistakes” - Fabricio Andrade says he learned a lot from his fight with Jonathan Haggerty

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade may have met his match in two-sport ONE world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty. But the 26-year-old Brazilian superstar says he learned a lot from the experience of facing one of the most dangerous pure strikers in the world today.

The Evolve MMA / Tiger Muay Thai product faced Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video in November of 2023. The bout was for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing throne.

Unfortunately for Andrade, Haggerty was on point that night, and dominated the contest. After pummeling Andrade for the entirety of the first round, ‘The General’ put the finishing touches on the Brazilian in the second, winning by knockout.

Haggerty then became the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Andrade says he has looked back at the ordeal and learned a lot about himself. He knows what mistakes to avoid in the future.

‘Wonder Boy’ said:

“I have that mentality that I have to be tough, but I believe that at the level I'm at now, I can't make those mistakes. Because to face a guy like Haggerty I needed to be 110 percent.”

Andrade revealed that he was harboring an injury heading into the Haggerty showdown, a mistake he vows never to make again.

Fabricio Andrade to focus on health and recovery first before making a comeback

There is no doubt ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade will be back in action this year. But the 26-year-old MMA champ says he will only return when he is at full health. In fact, he’s already eyeing a rematch with Jonathan Haggerty.

Andrade told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview:

“Maybe if I’m feeling stronger, feeling like I was before, I might take the fight straight to Haggerty, you know. But again, now I’m focused on recovering. I’ve been dealing with it since February, so it’s already been a year, it has taken a lot from me, not only physically, so that’s my main focus now - to get ready first.”