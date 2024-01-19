“That could be a possibility” – Fabricio Andrade still open to kickboxing matches after falling short against Jonathan Haggerty

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade may have failed in his bid to capture kickboxing gold in ONE Championship in his most recent fight. But that hasn’t deterred the 26-year-old Brazilian star from gracing the ring again sometime in the near future.

Andrade was last seen in action at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video in November of 2023, where he challenged Jonathan ‘The General’ Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

‘Wonder Boy’ suffered defeat via knockout in the second round. But despite losing badly against Haggerty, the Evolve MMA and Tiger Muay Thai representative says he is more than willing to compete in kickboxing for ONE Championship again.

He told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview:

“Yes, that could be a possibility, to get a fight in kickboxing before Haggerty. I think that would be a possibility.”

Unbeknownst to many, Andrade actually started his fighting career in kickboxing, competing primarily in China, before making his way over to the world’s largest martial arts organization.

‘Wonder Boy’ joined ONE Championship in July of 2020, entering the MMA ranks where he has won all six of his fights (plus one no-contest), en route to becoming the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion.

His fight against Haggerty last year was his first kickboxing match under the ONE Championship banner.

What’s next for ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade?

The 26-year-old from Fortaleza, Brazil, is currently in recovery and rehabilitation mode, nursing injuries he suffered from the Haggerty fight. However, ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade is expected to make a full return to health and will be back in the Circle sometime in 2024.

Potential opponents include former ONE bantamweight MMA king and arch nemesis John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker, as well as rising South Korean star and former adversary ‘Pretty Boy’ Kwon Won Il.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Fabricio Andrade’s next fight.