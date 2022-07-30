"He's not up there" - UFC light heavyweight Jamahal Hill shares his prediction for Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards clash

While discussing the upcoming welterweight title fight between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards, UFC light heavyweight Jamahal Hill gave his opinion on who will walk out with their hand raised.

'Sweet Dreams' has been in the promotion for just two years and potentially finds himself a couple of wins away from his first shot at UFC gold. Following his back-to-back viral first-round knockouts of Jimmy Crute and Johnny Walker, the 31-year-old managed to spearhead his way into a No.10 ranking in the division.

Despite the welterweight being great throughout his years in the octagon, Jamahal Hill isn't too impressed by what he has seen from Leon Edwards inside the cage. In a recently uploaded video on MMA journalist James Lynch's YouTube channel, the light heavyweight explained why he expects Kamaru Usman to reclaim his 170lbs throne:

"Leon don't be active enough for me to really get a full scope or picture of where he is at this moment. I don't really take too much stock in the [Nate] Diaz fight, just because, I mean like don't get me wrong, Diaz is cool, he's fun to watch and things like that but I don't look at Diaz like one of those upper echelon, high caliber fighters. And even still, he almost put Leon Edwards away. I think I look at him as highly skilled, but for the level of where the game is and where the typical people at the top of the game are, he's not up there."

Hill is aiming to extend his win streak to three when he takes on his toughest test till date in the shape of Thiago Santos in the UFC on ESPN main event on August 6.

Check out what Jamahal Hill had to say about Usman's forthcoming bout against Edwards in the video below:

Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards and other big fights at UFC 278

Kamaru Usman is scheduled to defend his welterweight strap in a rematch against Leon Edwards on August 20. However, there are other big fights as well that will take place on the night.

Serving as the co-headliner on the night, Luke Rockhold will look to cut his poor form inside the octagon when he faces the dangerous Paulo Costa. Attempting to make one last push at a title shot, Jose Aldo will take on Merab Dvalishvili in a bantamweight contest.

The undefeated Alexander Romanov, a rejuvenated Tyson Pedro, the flashy Sean Woodson, and the 25-year-old welterweight prospect in A.J. Fletcher will all be competing at the event.

